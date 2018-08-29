Modern Family actor Jackson Odell’s real cause of death revealed!

Jackson Odell, famous for his roles in Modern Family and The Goldbergs, met with an untimely demise on June 8 this year. He was barely 20 and while the reason for his death was said to be accidental, it has now come to the forefront that he died due to drug overdose.

He was undergoing a treatment in Los Angeles at a facility centre and had a history of heroin addiction. The coroner’s reports have ruled out the possibility of an accidental death due to toxicity of cocaine and acute heroin consumption, as stated in a USA Today report.

Odell’s family gave a statement to E! New, “We were with him only days before he died. He was happy. He sang one of his songs for us and luckily we recorded it. He was in a good place and so optimistic not only about his sobriety but his future. He wanted to live and to share the music that poured out of him. We have so many of his songs that no-one has heard yet. We hope to pull them all together and let the world learn about him through his incredible music and not just his unfortunate and untimely death.”

It further said, “There is a bigger story here. It is one of a pandemic of addiction that is attacking this generation across the globe. Our son paid the ultimate price. I hope someone is listening and something can be done to stop this chaos. We love you, Jackson.”

Jackson was also known for his characters in movies like Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.