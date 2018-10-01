Mogambo Khush Hua as Tom Hardy recreates famous Amrish Puri dialogue

Mr India gave Indian cinema the iconic villain, Mogambo. Amrish Puri played the role of Mogambo in the film and his dialogue 'Mogambo Khush Hua' became one of the highlights of the movie. Even to date while watching the movie on our television screens, we love it when the veteran actor says the dialogue. Well now, Hollywood actor Tom Hardy has recreated Amrish Puri’s dialogue.

Rapper-actor Riz Ahmed will soon be releasing a new single titled Mogambo and Hardy recreated the dialogue to promote his Venom co-star’s song. We must say that Hardy did quite well, but of course, he can’t be compared to Amrish Puri.

The moment when @jimmykimmel said “mogambo khush hua”. 😂😎 Post ur a vid of your best #mogambo impression, lemme see what u got! New track #mogambo drops 3rd October pic.twitter.com/zQJqr8GRfi — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) September 28, 2018

To promote his album, Riz recently appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel’s show too and briefed him who Mogambo actually is. The actor-rapper made Jimmy too recite the dialogue 'Mogambo Khush Hua' and he seems to have done a decent job of it. The single will drop on October 3, 2018.

Speaking of Venom, the movie is based on the Marvel Comics character by the same name. It is slated to hit the screens in India on October 5, 2018. Apart from Riz and Tom, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Scott Haze and Reid Scott.