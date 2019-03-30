Momager Kris Jenner opens up on the cheating scandal, says she prays for daughter Khloe

Divya Ramnani March 30 2019, 7.35 pm March 30 2019, 7.35 pm

The Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal has been hitting the headlines for a very long time now. While the Kardashian and Jenner sisters openly supported Khloe over her ex Tristan, mom and manager Kris Jenner remained tight-lipped. However, she has now broken her silence over daughter Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods. In the latest segment of ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest,’ an emotional Kris said that she prays about it, “First of all, I pray about it. I really do. I find that you know, just the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise, you know, I feel like I wouldn’t survive.”

She further added, “But, I think that my kids make really good decisions and as challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they're going to come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing. I think (having) kids has really made such a difference obviously in all of their lives (as well).”

In the past, Jordyn, too, shared her side of the story. The model appeared on Red Table Talk, where she revealed that Tristan pecked a ‘kiss on the lips.’ However, she was adamant that nothing took place beyond that. Khloe, on the other side, broke into tears in one of the teasers of the upcoming Keeping up with the Kardashian seasons. "It just sucks it has to be so public. I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life,” said Khloe.