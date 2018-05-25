Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment

Morgan Freeman may be the voice of God in Hollywood but that status is in danger as the Oscar winner has now been accused of sexual harassment by at least eight women. While Harvey Weinstein is still fresh in people's mind, it has now emerged that actor Morgan Freeman had allegedly harassed a CNN entertainment reporter in front of the other cast members during the interview. Freeman's alleged inappropriate behavior was not limited to Chloe Melas and several other women have come forward narrating the horrors of working with the Shawshank Redemption star.

A Production Assistant who was in her 20s in 2015 recalled how Freeman, now 80, allegedly subjected her to unwelcome remarks and touching on the sets of Going in Style. In her interview to the CNN, she narrated how Morgan repeatedly attempted to lift her skirt and stopped only after his co-star Alan Arkin reportedly told him to stop.

Morgan Freeman, meanwhile, has apologised after the CNN article went viral. In a statement, Freeman has issued an apology for making women feel “uneasy".

Quite a blot, this on Freeman's illustrious career that stretches back to the 60s. He hit stardom after the success of Driving Miss Daisy and Lean on Me in 1989. Since then, Morgan has starred in the Shawshank Redemption, Now You See Me, Se7en, Invictus and played God in Evan Almighty. He also won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Million Dollar Baby. VISA, reportedly, has pulled out its marketing featuring the star after the allegations surfaced.