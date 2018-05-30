Morgan Freeman accuses CNN of journalistic malpractice, demands story retraction

Morgan Freeman was recently accused of sexual harassment by a number of women. The 80-year-old actor had apologized. On May 29, his lawyer made demands that CNN retracts a story which accused him of sexual harassment. In a statement, Freeman’s lawyer said that they sent evidence to CNN which included videotapes by the victims.

“We presented CNN with objective evidence, including videotapes and on-the-record denials by the claimed ‘victims,’ that the alleged incident that gave rise to the story never happened,” said Robert Schwartz, Freeman’s lawyer.

According to reports, Schwartz accused CNN of “malicious intent, falsehoods, sleight-of-hand, an absence of editorial control and journalistic malpractice.”

Last week, about eight people said they were victims of Freeman’s poor behavior during promotion tours or even at production sets. Freeman apologized for his actions and stated, “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy.”

Chloe Melas, a journalist who was behind the report on CNN, said that her meeting with Freeman during her pregnancy forced her to author the article. According to her, at a press conference, Freeman looked at her and said, “Boy, I wish I was in there.”

Following his statement of apology, Freeman issued another statement where he denied all the claims against him.