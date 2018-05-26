Morgan Freeman: ‘Devastated’ for ‘upsetting people’, was trying to compliment women

Morgan Freeman is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and was nominated for several awards, in a career that spans several decades. Therefore it came as a shock when he was accused of sexual misconduct by as many as eight women. Freeman issued a statement following the news wherein he apologised for his behavior. Following that, the 80-year-old has issued another statement.

On May 24, Freeman had issued a statement, apologising for any discomfort that he had caused people. However, in the new statement, he clarified things. “I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday's (May 24) media reports,” said his new statement. “All victims of assault and harassment deserve to be heard. And we need to listen to them. But it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humor,” it added.

Freeman mentioned in his statement that he is someone who likes to make women and men feel “appreciated and at ease” around him. “As a part of that, I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way,” read his statement.

The Shawshank Redemption star said that his intentions were misunderstood and that was why he apologised on May 24. He added that he would continue to apologise to anyone whom he might have ‘unintentionally’ upset.

"But I also want to be clear: I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women. I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false," he added.

With the advent of the allegations of sexual misconduct against him, Freeman joins the list of popular figures who have been accused of such crimes. This includes the likes of the recently accused Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby Roman Polanski, James Franco, Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Spacey, and Woody Allen.