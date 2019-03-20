Moustache wars: Robert Downey Jr starts up a debate between Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo

Moustaches are one of the coolest things to show off. While some dudes prefer the clean shaved look, there’s a multitude of guys who swear by their facial hair. The classic handlebar moustache is a mainstay for many and there are debates among men over who wore it best. The latest in the list of men fighting over their moustache is Robert Downey Jr. He probably couldn’t come to a conclusion himself, so he threw it out to Twitter to let his fans decide the winner for him.

Robert Downey Jr shared a collage on the microblogging platform and mentioned that the debate is now ‘real.’ The collage consisted of pictures of his Avengers co-stars Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner), Chris Evans (Captain America) and himself. As you’d expect, the trio is pictured sporting handlebar moustaches. Twitter is divided over who wore their moustache better that their co-star.

Notably, the new Avengers: Endgame trailer shows Captain America aka Steve Rogers without his moustache – a change from his look in Avengers: Infinity War and the post credit scene in Captain Marvel. Some of the comments indicated that the pic of Mark was the best, while a few wondered if the so-called moustache debate can save the planet from Thanos.

honestly it’s got to be mark — mae ☕️ (@bumble_mae) March 20, 2019

l supposed to say robert and chris but honestly @MarkRuffalo you won — best of evansdowney (@rdjcevans) March 20, 2019

Mark. I don’t make the rules. — Denise Bird 🗣🎶🌺 (@dbirdsoprano) March 20, 2019

NO ONE — ·. ミ☆ 𝑻𝑶𝑵𝒀 (@AEG0NTARGARYEN) March 20, 2019

those moustache will defeat Thanos? more like I’m calling Thanos to snap those moustache pic.twitter.com/J7JNXDJig4 — loui ⎊ (@agentdowney) March 20, 2019

The trio of Downey, Ruffalo and Evans are among the lead characters of the Avengers franchise. Downey takes up the role of Iron Man, who as per Infinity War, is currently stranded in a different planet. Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner was last seen in Infinity War, struggling to transform himself in Hulk. Meanwhile, Captain America was without his shield. Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.