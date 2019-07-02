Soheib Ahsan July 03 2019, 10.02 am July 03 2019, 10.02 am

Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige knows that a story has to be told because it is the right time for it and not because it can be told. This can be used to describe the importance of Spider-Man: Far From Home in the MCU. The film explores the unanswered questions left after the cosmic events of Endgame. Although they may still be unanswered, the film assures us that they haven't been tossed in the wind. The earth and its population are still reeling from the consequences of the snap while also trying to move on from it. At the center of all this is Peter Parker aka Spider-Man who is expected to have the answers but he is just as lost as everyone else while also trying to get over the loss of a father figure, Tony Stark. The film balances those emotional moments with the humour that are a natural part of a high-school kid's life.

The plot revolves around Nick Fury asking for Peter Parker's help to beat a set of monsters referred to as the Elementals. Throughout this mission, they are assisted by Quentin Beck who claims to be from an alternate reality. As the film progresses, Peter Parker is stuck trying to balance between living up to the legacy of Tony Stark and trying to live a normal life as a friendly neighborhood superhero.

The film's characters are the right ones that we need in the modern day era.Tom Holland shares with the audience the inner sorrow he feels at the loss of Tony Stark as well as understands the importance of each moment. He does an even better job in this film of balancing his inner child with the responsibilities he has to accept and deal with. Zendaya as MJ is the best possible female protagonist. She is not a typical damsel-in-distress, she's the unwavering pillar of support that a burdened person needs. Jacob Batalon as Ned is the perfect bestfriend who always tries to help, even if that works out or not. Samuel Jackson returns as Nick Fury but does not hide the uneasiness he feels at having missed five year of knowing the world's on-goings. Happy Hogan is no Tony Stark but he has his own place in the film being the reliable bodyguard who Peter can count on. Jake Gyllenhaal is a very talented actor, he is one of the best additions to the MCU. He has the talent of comfortably fitting into the narrative of the moment which helps enhance the entire story altogether.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the story of Peter Parker's journey from Homecoming. From being the kid who was obsessed with being a superhero he has gone to be the mature person who wants to live every moment to its best. The film also draws a number of parallels between Tony Stark and Peter Parker, showing the audience why Tony Stark would invest time and life in such a character. If there is anything that this film tells us, it is that Spider-Man is not alone and he still has a lot of people he can count on.

John Watts is a smart director. He not only knows what the audience is expecting but even goes a step beyond that by thinking out of the box and truly understanding the massiveness of the franchise the film is in. No doubt this was the first film without a Stan Lee cameo but there was a very entertaining cameo towards the end of the film which you will definitely not see coming. As for the mid and post-credits scenes, yes they are worth the wait and promise a massive change for the future of the MCU. The story of Peter Parker has only just begun and will not be the same after the events of this film.