Mowgli Legend of the Jungle: Christian Bale, Kareena Kapoor promote Netflix’s upcoming film

The much-awaited world premiere for Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle saw the likes of Christian Bale, Frieda Pinto and child actor Rohan Chand arrive in Mumbai to promote the film. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film is based on Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, though Serkis’ direction is touted to be a slightly darker take.

The conference also included Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor, all of whom lent their voices for the Hindi dubbing of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Abhishek will be voicing Bagheera, Anil Kapoor will take on Baloo, Kareena will play Kaa and Madhuri will take up Nisha. Jackie Shroff will be voicing Shere Khan.

Scheduled for a December 7 release on Netflix, the story is based on the life of a 19th-century boy growing up in the jungles of India. According to reports, Serkis, who besides directing has also voiced Baloo, said that it is India connect that makes the country a ‘perfect’ choice for the premiere. He shared a couple of updates on his Instagram handle.

For the English version, Bale will voice Bagheera, Benedict Cumberbatch will voice Shere Khan, Cate Blanchett takes on Kaa and Rohan Chand will play Mowgli.