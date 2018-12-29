Mr. Bean fame Rowan Atkinson is not just a funny guy, his car collection is proof

One of the most notable comedians, Rowan Atkinson was popularly known as Mr Bean and is still everyone’s favourite. Rowan has made a name for himself through the role of Mr Bean and for his hilarious performances as Johnny English. Well, these are just a few things under his name. Apart from his superb comic-timing and hilarious stints in and as Mr Bean, the actor is an avid car lover. Rowan Atkinson has the kind of cars in his garage that define luxury and are worth a pretty penny. Right from a majestic Rolls Royce to his iconic Mr Bean car.

In Mr Bean, the comedian is often displayed very careless when it comes to his car, however, it’s not the same in reality. Rowan has owned a variety of vehicles over the years, from BMWs to the McLaren F1, to an Aston Martin DB2, to the Johnny English Rolls Royce…the list is endless. Talking about his insane love for cars, Atkinson said, “I’m not a collector. I don’t like the toy cupboard syndrome that causes so many good cars to evaporate. It depresses me that they are hidden away like investment art or gold ingots in a Swiss vault.”

Here are ‘some’ of the cars that he owns and has owned.

Aston Martin V8 Zagato

An enthusiastic racer, Atkinson has raced many cars, such as a Renault 5 GT Turbo. He’s also raced an Aston Martin V8 Zagato that he crashed while competing in the Aston Martin Owners Club event in Darlington. He bought it in 1998 and had it converted specifically for the Aston club racing series. Atkinson retired it from racing in 2007 and sold it in 2008.

McLaren F1

McLaren is known for its sleek design and is stocked with a V12 627 HP engine, capable of maxing out at a recorded 240.1 MPH and has a 0-60 MPH time of 3.4 seconds. Atkinson bought this one in 1997 for a whopping £640,000. The actor crashed it twice in 1999 and 2001. He then sold the McLaren in 2015 for £8 million. Great deal!

The Johnny English Rolls Royce

It got its name after the Atkinson starrer, Johnny English Reborn. Rowan wanted to make the car a character in the movie and wanted some quality time with a Rolls-Royce. The Phantom Rolls Royce used in the movie has a slightly more powerful 9-litre V16 engine rather than the usual 6.75-litre V12. Wow!

Well, that’s about it. We wonder what Rowan has to say about his luxury car collection that will drive all the car lovers into envy!