image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mrs Scotland asked to return her title for not disclosing her topless magazine cover shoot

Hollywood

Mrs Scotland asked to return her title for not disclosing her topless magazine cover shoot

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 27 2018, 2.35 pm
back
EntertainmentFHM MagazinehollywoodmodelMrs ScotlandNatalie Pawelecktopless
nextJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin love being ‘married’, planning a wedding soon
ALSO READ

Suhel Seth gets engaged to model Lakshmi Menon amidst #MeToo allegations

John Legend was 'So High' on happiness while honouring wife Chrissy Teigen

Blac Chyna empties her pocket to buy herself a $3 million mansion