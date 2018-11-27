Mrs Scotland asked to return her title for not disclosing her topless magazine cover shoot

35-year-old Natalie Paweleck, who was named Mrs Scotland in September, was asked to give back her title after judges discovered that she once posed topless for the cover of a male magazine. In 2005, she won FHM magazine’s High Street Honeys competition and appeared on the cover. In 2007, she appeared on FHM for the second time and posed for Zoo and Nuts as well.

An anonymous mail sent to the organisers of the beauty pageant informed them about Natalie's topless work, something she thought was not needed to be disclosed.

"To me, this pageant should be about showing women can be whatever they want, regardless of the labels that are given to us. My modelling past is not something I have ever hidden. I am proud of what I achieved. I was on the cover of the world’s highest-selling men’s magazine and won the UK’s most popular modelling competition. The choices I made in my early 20s have made me the woman I am today, and I like that woman," an upset Natalie told Daily Mail UK and accused the organisers of body-shaming her.

Within 36 hours of her win, Natalie reportedly received a call from a Mrs World UK director, informing her about the mail and asking her to return her title. It has now been passed to runner-up Alana Scott.