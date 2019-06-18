Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
28th MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019Avengers EndgamebirdboxBlackkklansmanBrie LarsonCaptain MarvelDwayne JohnsonGame Of ThronesIron ManJosh BrolinLady GaGaNick CannonRiverdaleRobert Downey Jr.Sandra BullockSpider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseSurviving R KellyThanosThe Haunting Of Hill HouseTo All the Boys I've Loved Beforeus
nextMen in Black: International leads box office but fails to wow critics

within