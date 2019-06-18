In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.24 pm June 18 2019, 1.24 pm

Lady Gaga, Avengers: Endgame and Game Of Thrones were among the big winners at the 28th MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019. The ceremony in Santa Monica, California honoured Marvel's record-breaking blockbuster, which took the best movie as well as the best hero for Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and best villain for Josh Brolin's Thanos. Despite mixed reactions to Game Of Thrones' eighth and final season earlier this year, it won the best show ahead of Riverdale and The Haunting Of Hill House.

The annual awards ceremony has not had separate gender categories for acting since 2017 and this year both the TV and film prizes were won by women. The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss won the best performance in a show while Lady Gaga picked up the prize for best performance in a movie for A Star Is Born. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was honoured with the generation award while Jada Pinkett Smith was named 2019's trailblazer.

Actor Zachary Levi hosted the 28th MTV Movie & TV Awards, which were recorded in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday but broadcast on Monday evening local time. Avengers: Endgame, which was released in April, has been a huge commercial success and is second only to Avatar in the list of highest grossing films ever.

Anthony Russo, who directed the film with his brother, Joe, accepted the prize for the best film after seeing off competition from BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Us.

He said, "A movie like this one is only possible because it's been built on the shoulders of so much great work, so many talented artists and storytellers stretching back decades and generations now."All the way back to its origins with the late, great Stan Lee." Sandra Bullock was the first big winner of the night, taking home the prize for most frightened performance for her role in Netflix horror Bird Box.

The film featured Bullock trying to protect her two children from supernatural monsters who make people go insane by locking eyes with them. Bird Box sparked a wave of internet memes thanks to the sight of Oscar-winner Bullock wearing a blindfold. During her acceptance speech, mother-of-two Bullock said she took the film because "it was about family".

Former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson was honoured with the generation award, formerly known as the lifetime achievement award. Since making the switch from WWE to Hollywood with 2002 action film The Scorpion King, Johnson, 47, has become one of the best-paid actors in the world.

During his acceptance speech, Johnson said producers "didn't know what the hell to do with me", adding: "So I made a choice, and the choice was I wasn't going to conform to Hollywood, Hollywood was going to conform to me." As well as honouring the best in film and TV, the MTV awards show, which is voted for by fans, featured musical performances from stars such as Lizzo and Bazzi.