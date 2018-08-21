MTV VMAs 2018: A self-obsessed Madonna ruins Aretha Franklin’s tribute

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who said good-bye to the world on Thursday due to pancreatic cancer received a send-off from the effervescent Madonna at MTV Video Music Awards 2018. Unfortunately, it was far from that. Madonna’s homage to the late star was all about herself. Before presenting video of the year to Camila Cabello, the self-obsessed singer started off with a tribute-filled speech for Aretha Franklin, which literally sidelined the role Franklin had played in launching her own career.

So here is how it went: Madonna arrives on the VMAs 2018 stage wearing baggy fabric, brimming like a barrel of beads. Sigh…and from there she started the homage speech which was kind of unstoppable. Madonna, of course, made this (so-called)​ tribute all about herself. It all started with how she left Detroit when she was 18 with $35 in her pocket, got rejected from many musical theater auditions, had an audition with French producers who wanted her to provide sheet music, and her speech went on…

Phew! But thank god that her homage speech to the legendary musician ended with “Long Live The Queen”, so that at least we have something not to cringe about.