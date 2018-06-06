Muaah! Kendall Jenner locks lips with Gigi Hadid's little brother, Anwar

It seems like love is in the air! Reports of Gigi Hadid locking lips with her former beau Zayn Malik on the streets of New York became sensational just a few days ago. Although the lovebirds still haven't spoken about it, fans have eagerly been waiting for the official announcement. Recently even Gigi's younger sister, Bella Hadid has been spending quality time with her former beau. Now, it’s the turn of their brother Anwar to seek love.

The 18-year-old Anwar Hadid was spotted locking lips with a lady. While the image has gone viral, TMZ reveals that Anwar's lady love was none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. The two set out as a couple at the CFDA Awards after-party in New York City.

Check the photo below:

TMZ is in possession of the photos from the night of the party. In it, you can see Kendall making out with someone with bleach blonde hair. If you look at pictures of Anwar from the evening, he was rocking that exact same hair colour. TMZ reported, "Eyewitnesses tell us Kendall was hangin' with Anwar at Socialista New York for about 2 hours -- kissing, cuddling and drinking with the youngest Hadid sibling the whole time. She ended up heading back to her hotel by herself around 4 AM or so... no Anwar in sight.

With this, we can say, love is surely brewing between the hotties.