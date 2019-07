Mirror July 08 2019, 8.19 pm July 08 2019, 8.19 pm

Let's get down to business! The trailer is finally here for the live-action remake of the 1998 Disney animated classic Mulan. However, this is one adaptation with a difference as it is primarily based on the original narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan. The gorgeous visuals of the new trailer show off the scale and scope of the film and give us a sense of the type of film we will be getting and how different it is to the animated version. The plot is as follows - When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.

Here, take a look at the first official trailer for Mulan:

Further, Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. "It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

The film cast includes Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, with Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor.

You will notice there are some missing characters from the animated film like Eddie Murphy's Mushu and Shang-Li, with the former's status in the film uncertain and the latter being replaced with Honghui, so we can't wait to see how fresh this new take is. Mulan is released in cinemas on March 27, 2020.