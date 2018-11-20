Mystery prevails over Kim Porter's death, autopsy report fails to reveal the cause

Model-turned-actor Kim Porter’s sudden demise shook the entire world. The reason behind the death of the mother of three children and former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs still remains a mystery. On Monday, Los Angeles coroner’s office reported that an autopsy failed to immediately establish the cause of her untimely death.

Reports suggest that an autopsy for Porter was performed a day after the 47-year-old actor was found dead in her home.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement.

Reports add that according to the death certificate, Porter’s body is to be buried in Columbus, Georgia.

The time of her death is listed as 11:40 AM on November 15.

Porter, reportedly, had been suffering flu-like symptoms, and possibly pneumonia, for several weeks and even contacted her doctor a day before her death.

People reported that the incident left Diddy ‘devastated and shocked’. He also opened up about it for the first time on Sunday on social media.

“This is the most awful, sad and unreal situation for him. It’s a nightmare,” informed a source to People.

“He is very much struggling. He isn’t sleeping. He always had a very special relationship with Kim. Despite not being together romantically, he loved Kim. It was really true love and he is hurting badly right now,” the source added.