Narcos ready with it’s fourth season, this time from Mexico

It is time for you mafia aficionados to rejoice as the next instalment of Netflix's American-Colombian crime drama, Narcos, is on it's way to the streaming platform. It may be the fourth instalment of the franchise, but this season, titled Narcos: Mexico, will be set in the 1980's. The series is being called a 'reset' of the show and will premiere on Netflix on 16th November. Get a look into the gritty world of Narcos: Mexico here:

Narcos: Mexico aims to explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganised confederation of independent growers and dealers.

The web series will cover the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.

“Narcos: Mexico” is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix. Eric Newman is Executive Producer and showrunner. José Padilha, Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard are Executive Producers.