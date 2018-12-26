Natalie Portman recalls being objectified as a child actor

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, recently made a revelation about one of the most horrific incidents of her life. The Black Swan actress, in an interview to People, opened up about how she felt uncomfortable on the sets as a child star. Natalie mentioned that she sensed her sexuality coming up in Hollywood as soon as she made her debut at the age of 13 in 1994’s - The Professional. She further added that it used to make her feel unsafe.

The Vox Lux star said, “I understood very quickly, even as a 13-year-old, that if I were to express myself sexually I would feel unsafe and that men would feel entitled to discuss and objectify my body to my great discomfort. I felt the need to cover my body and to inhibit my expression and my work in order to send my own message to the world that I’m someone worth of safety and respect.”

Natalie also mentioned that she felt like she has to cover herself up to ensure that she is respected by others. "I felt the need to cover my body and to inhibit my expression and my work in order to send my own message to the world that I'm someone worth of safety and respect,” she said.

On being a part of the industry for 25 years, Portman has adjusted with the fact that she couldn’t control her image. “I know I was sexualized in the ways that I was photographed or portrayed, and that was not my doing,” she explained. “That becomes a part of your public identity.” Portman also disclosed that her first ever fan mail was a rape fantasy written by a man.