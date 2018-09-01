image
Saturday, September 1st 2018
English
Netflix action-thriller to bring Chris Hemsworth to India

hollywood

Netflix action-thriller to bring Chris Hemsworth to India

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 01 2018, 11.01 am
back
action thrilleraustraliaChris HemsworthDebutDhakaDigitalEntertainmenthollywoodindiaJoe RussoNetflixnetflix originalRusso brothersthor ragnarok
nextDirector Selvaraghavan apologises profusely for NGK delay
ALSO READ

Glenn Maxwell speaks up on the Al Jazeera sting, ignores his own drunken shenanigans

He likes to know it, know it! Adam Gilchrist bats for Sachin Tendulkar’s a**

Malaika Arora drops out of a show after organisers fail to meet payment commitment