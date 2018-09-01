Netflix action-thriller to bring Chris Hemsworth to India

Chris Hemsworth is coming to India. Just let that sink in for a bit and then we can move on to the details. The 35-year-old handsome star of Thor: Ragnarok is making his digital debut with a role in Dhaka, a Netflix original action-thriller based in India. The film will see the Australian star playing the man who rescues a kidnapped Indian boy who is trapped in Dhaka. The Hollywood star will essay a man surviving an emotional rollercoaster even as he’s on a rescue mission.

Physically brave but an emotional coward, is how Hemsworth’s character is being described. He has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self, said the statement from Netflix.

The film will be a Marvel reunion of sorts with Joe Russo, of Avengers: Infinity War fame since Dhaka has been written by him. Unless you’ve been at the receiving end of Thor’s hammer, you would know that Chris Hemsworth plays Thor the Norse God of Thunder in multiple Marvel films, the latest being the Russo brother’s film Avengers: Infinity War.

Sam Hargrave will make his directorial debut with Dhaka but he’s no stranger to the Marvel family. Hargrave contributes as a stunt double for actor Chris Evans’ character, Captain America and has been a second-unit director for Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming, untitled Avengers 4 film.

Even as news of Dhaka has fans at the edge of their seats, Indian fans may be in for a treat as the film is set to be shot in India and Thailand. Shooting is said to begin in November with filming expected to extend until March next year.