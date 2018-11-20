Netflix bags The Irishman, along with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino

Streaming giant Netflix procured the rights to The Irishman in a $105 million deal, according to reports. The film will bring back Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel for a release in 2019. Directed by Scorsese, the film will be based on true events, narrating the story of Frank Sheeran, a mob hitman who will be played by Robert De Niro. Al Pacino will be playing the role of Jimmy Hoffa.

All the actors are quite familiar with each other, as many of them have worked with the other in the past. This film, however, will have the whole lot of them working together for the first time, in a single film.

Many reports are already calling The Irishman to be one of the most anticipated films of recent times. As part of the deal, Netflix will allow all its subscribers to view the film. According to reports, Netflix began talks with Scorsese after Paramount Pictures bowed out. A spokesperson said, “Scorsese’s movie is a risky deal, and Paramount is not in the position to take risks. This way, he can make the project he wants.” According to Indiewire, De Niro will be made to like he’s in his 30s, thanks to a visual effects team from ILM.