Netflix cancels Daredevil, more Marvel shows might follow

Netflix has been axing quite a few of its shows. After the cancellation of Marvel’s Iron Fist and Luke Cage, the streaming giant has now added Daredevil to its list. That’s undoubtedly a bummer for fans, especially considering the third and latest season opened to critical acclaim. Daredevil has Charlie Cox playing the titular role and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin.

In a statement to Deadline, Netflix confirmed that the popular TV show will not have a fourth season, stating, “Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix. We are tremendously proud of the show's last and final season and although it's painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note."

The three seasons which are already on air will remain on Netflix’s library for years to come, as per the statement. The company also added that “the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

Netflix currently has two other live-action shows from Marvel. This includes Jessica Jones and The Punisher, both from the Defenders family. Disney is currently working on its own streaming service and the cancellations from Netflix could be related to that move. Variety reported that Disney has begun retracting their rights to film and TV projects that were licensed to Netflix.