Netflix revives Tales of the City with transgender actors

Netflix is known to make path-breaking (and internet-breaking) content. Now, Netflix is on its way to revive a beloved LGBTQ story, Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City. Netflix recently announced the series based on Maupin’s books about a young woman living in 1970s San Francisco. Now, for the first time in the history of the character, Anna Madrigal will be played by a trans woman. Netflix has roped in Jen Richards, the transgender activist, to play Madrigal. That's not all! Trans actor Daniela Vega, too, will be seen in Tales of the City.

The series was already on-air in 1994 and had starred Paul Gross as Brian Hawkins, the former husband of Mary Ann Singleton and the father of Shawna Hawkins. However, when the sequel More Tales of the City was cleared for production, Gross was already on a different project and had to be replaced by Whip Hubley. Hubley reprised his role in Further Tales of the City. For the 2019 rendition by Netflix, Gross is all set to make a comeback.

The production team and director Alan Poul from the project have assembled writers who are a part of the LGBTQ community, reports suggest. This includes Andy Parker, Patricia Resnick, Marcus Gardley, Jen Silverman, Hansol Jung, and Thomas Page McBee. Others people from the LGBTQ community are directors Silas Howard, Sydney Freeland, Stacie Passon, and Kyle Alvarez.