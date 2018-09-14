Netflix series Adventures of Sabrina is spine-chilling

We’re about a month away from the release of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Netflix released the trailer of the series. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will feature Kiernan Shipka as the titular character of Sabrina, the teenage witch in a dark story full of witchcraft and the occult.

To remind you, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, used to be a happy, smiling teen witch but Netflix seems to have given it a twist of their own, bringing in pentagrams, a creepy Happy Birthday background score and the Satan himself in his horned best.

The trailer gives no hint about a happy Sabrina. The only smile she even gives is an evil grin after her meeting with the devil. That probably might work considering she is the orphaned daughter of a warlock and a human. At the age of sixteen, Sabrina has to take part in a ritual which according to The Verge involves signing her name in blood for Satan. As Sabrina is half mortal, she remains in a bit of a dilemma as to whether her parents would’ve wanted her to pursue the devil.

A bunch of characters who look straight out of a horror movie are featured in the trailer, which seems focused on Sabrina’s entry to the devil’s world. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set to debut on Netflix on October 26.