Netflix 'to review' contract with Nicolas Lopez post the allegations!

It was two days back, on June 30, when Chilean film director Nicolas Lopez was accused of sexual harassment by no less than eight actresses and models. The 35-year-old was accused of summoning the women to casting calls or work meetings either in his office or at his home, where he tried to induce them to have sex in exchange for promises of work. Though Lopez denied the allegations, the latest news suggests that Netflix, which had Lopez signed for a film earlier, has placed its relationship with him ‘under review’.

Netflix’s project with Lopez was to release next year. “Netflix has licensed several of Nicolás López films in the past and we have an agreement for one of his new projects, which is now currently under review,” it stated.

From Josefina Montané, Lucy Cominetti, Andrea Velasco and María Vidaurre among the eight actresses and models, accused Lopez of sexual harassment, which Lopez later firmly denied and vowed to fight the allegations.

He said in an Instagram post, “I don’t understand what is happening nor the break in my years-long relationships of trust and affection. If I sometimes have been misunderstood, I apologize. But I’m not a stalker nor an abuser.”

Attorney Juan Pablo Hermosilla, who is representing some of the women, said: “This is a case that will reverberate because we have a director who works in the U.S. and who produces for the North American market, so we are not only going to apply Chilean legal standards, but also North America’s. And that’s why Netflix and any other company that has a presence in the U.S. are in a complicated position: they cannot sponsor nor support behavior of abuse or mistreatment of artists.”

However, Lopez’s lawyer Paula Vial termed the allegations as ‘either misleading or taken out of context’ and said that legal actions would be evaluated to defend Lopez’s honour.