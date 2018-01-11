Netflix’s ‘Dirty Money’ explores greed, corruption and the root of all evil in the first trailer

Netflix is at it yet again. The streaming media giant just unleashed its first incredible trailer for their new documentary series Dirty Money. Alex Gibney, the Oscar-winning director behind such explosive documentaries as Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Zero Days, and Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief, to name just a few, is the mind behind this exciting-looking new investigative series. The upcoming thrilling six-part investigative series six episodes provide an “up-close and personal view into untold stories that tackle with scandal, corruption, corporate greed, legal loopholes and the depressing reality that forms the modern world as we all know. Using first-hand accounts from perpetrators and their victims, combined with rarely-seen video footage, Dirty Money is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Netflix really knows how to thrill their audience. Dirty Money features an entire line-up of documentary filmmakers, including Academy Award-winning director Alex Gibney, Jesse Moss, Erin Lee Carr, Kristi Jacobson, Brian McGinn and Fisher Stevens. The show debuts on Netflix January 26th, 2018.

Watch the Dirty Money trailer below. Also, don’t miss out the details of the six segments there: