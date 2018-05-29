Neville Longbottom gets hitched, Draco Malfoy approves

Wedding season is in full force and if there is no update of a celebrity getting hitched on the social media, we feel sad. Well, 28th May was a time to rejoice for all the Harry Potter fanatics as Matthew Lewis, who played the role of Neville Longbottom in the franchise, married to his American partner Angela Jones in Italy.

Matthew Lewis took to his Instagram account and shared the good news with one and all. But let us just for a while keep the marriage scoop aside as we have something much more interesting to share. Remember, the baddie Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton from the Harry Potter films, who never had a good equation with Neville Longbottom aka Matthew Lewis? Interestingly the villain has approved of the duo’s marriage.

🇬🇧🇺🇸 A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on May 28, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

How can we say so? The comment by Tom on Matthew’s picture says it all. While on screen the boys are all boiled blood (of course they are in their characters), but when it comes to real life, they seem to be really good friends. Check out Tom’s comment below:

Well lastly we wish the star a happily married life ahead. For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to in.com.