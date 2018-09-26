New Fantastic Beasts trailer teases a shocking Harry Potter secret

The makers of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald released their final trailer, unveiling a familiar character from the Harry Potter series. We’ve all seen it, hated it, and wondered in unison: how in ‘Merlin’s saggy left…’ did Voldemort adopt Nagini? Sure he’s a Parselmouth, but is he so evil that he can corrupt a snake? We might’ve come across some answers through the trailer.

The Wizarding World you know, the story you don’t. Watch the Final Trailer for #FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in cinemas November 16. #WandsReady pic.twitter.com/HzH1eDuyrG — Fantastic Beasts (@BeastsMovieUK) September 25, 2018

In the original series, Nagini is the ever faithful servant of Lord Voldemort. That snake was probably closer to him than Peter Pettigrew or Bellatrix. It could kill anyone at the whim of its master and more importantly, ol’ Voldy trusted it enough to make it a Horcrux.

Not an Animagus. A Maledictus. Big difference. https://t.co/JwVVNnvVQU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

Not at all. The slow transformation into a beast is beyond their control, but they aren't destined to be evil. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

Some in this movie, more in the rest. https://t.co/EtXX2V6CYv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

The Crimes of Grindelwald may have an origin story for Nagini, played by Claudia Kim, as the trailer lifts the lid off a 20-year secret. Confirmed by JK Rowling herself, Nagini is not your typical snake. She is a Maledictus. Good Lord, my entire childhood just came back to life!

Noooo... I thought I'd shot that one down! The escaped boa constrictor in Philosopher's Stone wasn't Nagini. It was never Nagini. That's an incorrect but very persistent fan theory! https://t.co/QEy89kwloA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

Only for around twenty years. https://t.co/gZadgWVREN — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

They're different conditions. Maledictuses are always women, whereas werewolves can be either sex. The Maledictus carries a blood curse from birth, which is passed down from mother to daughter. https://t.co/wYfvPeQFRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

No, they can be other creatures. Depends on the curse. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

Not at all. The slow transformation into a beast is beyond their control, but they aren't destined to be evil. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 25, 2018

According to Rowling, a Maledictus is a woman carrying a blood curse that is passed down from her mother. It destines them to eventually transform into a beast for good. As Rowling says, the transformation is a slow one, but they are not destined to be evil, which leads us to wonder about how Nagini sided with the most feared man in the Wizarding world.

We certainly cannot wait to find out more about Nagini and the adventures of Newt Scamander. Grindelwald is a huge attraction of course, as he will be the main theme of the film, but dude, Nagini came as a shocker. Twenty years! For all you Potterheads, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald releases on November 16.