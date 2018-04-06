New Incredibles 2 shows off Elastigirl’s new suit while Edna Mode is endorsed by the best

After Jack-Jack’s electrifying teaser, the makers of The Incredibles 2 released a trailer and reintroduced a number of our much-loved characters. From the trailer, it was evident that the new film will focus a lot more on Elastigirl and the kids. A new promo video dropped last night gave us a look at Elastigirl’s new costume. More interesting is the way they’ve introduced Edna Mode, the brilliantly eccentric fashion designer for superheroes.

The promo video is mostly dedicated to Edna Mode. In the film, Edna is responsible for designing super-suits for the world’s best superheroes. The trailer begins with Edna making her presence felt at a fashion show. Real-life supermodels Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum and designers Zac Posen, Marie Claire's Creative Director Nina Garcia and former Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley, laud Edna’s creations as if she was indeed a designer in flesh.

"She's a visionary, a giant. I mean, well, not literally... she comes up to my knees," Kendall says. "I would say Edna Mode is like the modern-day Andy Warhol, but I think Andy Warhol looked up to her," Kendell continued.

The trailer also reveals Elastigirl’s costume that is not designed by Edna and needless to say, she is not happy. Elastigirl can be seen wearing a suit similar to the red one she originally had, except this time it is blue. The crest emblazoned on the upper part of the costume is different as well.

It’s not known what Edna will be doing in The Incredibles 2 apart from designing costumes and discarding “hobo suits,” though it is confirmed that director Brad Bird will once again be the voice of the intimidating designer. One thing is clear though. Bob promised Edna exclusive rights to be the official costume designer for Mr Incredible, Elastigirl, and Frozone.

The promotional video has hyped up anticipation for the film which is set for release on June 15.