Antara Kashyap June 14 2019, 6.04 pm June 14 2019, 6.04 pm

After ruling television for a decade, Game Of Thrones finally retired by airing their last episode on the 19th of May 2019. The drama based on George RR Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' broke many records and won many accolades. Hence when GOT ended, people did not anticipate that HBO would drop another bomb on them so soon. Ever since HBO released the episodes of Chernobyl, that is all social media sites are talking about. The miniseries is based on the 1986 Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Disaster in the USSR. It has become so popular that it broke a record previously held by big brother Game of Thrones.

Take a trip down the memory lane with the GOT trailer:

The Craig Mazin-created Chernobyl which was five episodes long had a cumulative audience of 8 million miniseries. It currently holds the title of the highest fan rated show in the history of IMDB with 9.6 ratings. However, it is another accolade that makes the series so special. HBO confirms that 52% of Chernobyl's audience comes from HBO Go, HBO Now and other add-on services. This beats the previously held 46% by Game Of Thrones and is the first show to cross the 50% mark.

This is a big deal for HBO because it is very necessary for the company that the people stream from their digital sites Go and Now as well. HBO's effort to seam through to the digital field makes it very profitable for the company as it means lesser cable deals.

Another interesting thing that Chernobyl has done is that it has increased tourism or the city of Pripyat, where the show is based. Reports say that there has been a 30 percent hike in tourists ever since it dropped. After the 1986 incident, the city was closed till 2011 because it was uninhabitable.