Ranjini Maitra July 04 2019, 11.25 am July 04 2019, 11.25 am

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now man and wife. The couple, after a sudden, surprise wedding in Las Vegas, tied the knot for the second time on Saturday. The beautiful ceremony took place at Le Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. We did come across a couple of leaked pictures from the ceremony earlier, but the newlyweds were yet to share one officially. Here it is! Sophie and Joe, on Thursday morning, presented themselves as Mr and Mrs Jonas on Instagram.

The picture has the couple flashing the happiest smile as they walk down together. In her long lace dress with sleeves, doesn't Sophie make for a gorgeous bride indeed? A suited Joe is neat, as usual!

View this post on Instagram Mr and Mrs Jonas A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jul 3, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT

We hear it was a celebration full of fun but when the moment of reading the vows arrived, the atmosphere intensified.

"Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony. Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves," said an E! News report.

Apart from Joe's brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas accompanied by wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams was also in attendance at the wedding. Model Ashley Graham, husband Justin Ervin while DJ Diplo (who also leaked a picture from the couple's first wedding, by the way) were also present.

Back in May, Joe and Sophie decided to get married hours after they attended the Billboard Music Awards. They headed to a Chapel in Vegas and married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator.