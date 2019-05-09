Neymar Jr has a fanboy moment with Will Smith

Ranjini Maitra May 09 2019, 10.20 am May 09 2019, 10.20 am

Stars don't get starstruck, says who? There is probably a fanboy (or a fangirl) in each one of us, waiting to be unleashed at one single sight of the star we love. Even better if that comes as a surprise! Brazilian footballer Neymar, on Wednesday, stumbled upon none other than Will Smith, at a hotel in Paris. Or rather, it was Smith who stumbled upon Neymar! This followed with an out-and-out fanboy moment.

Smith was in France for a promotional tour of Aladdin and probably checked into the same hotel as Neymar. He paid a surprise visit to Neymar's room when the latter was plain lazing, lying on his couch and fiddling with his phone, reports UPI. Neymar, amused, only said 'whoa' before they shook hands. "What's up, man, It's a pleasure," said the actor. The photo below is a delightful outcome of the surprise meet!

We do not yet know if they met up for a specific purpose, but looks like it was arranged by a sports news app for soccer fans that provide a deeper look into the world's biggest Football stars.

Owing to an injury, Neymar was out of the game for over two months. In April, he returned to training after almost 70 days. He had suffered a metatarsal injury while playing against Strasbourg in a Coupe De France match.

Smith, on the other hand, awaits the release of the live-action remake of classic Aladdin, on 24th May.