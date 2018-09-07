Nice guy Dwayne Johnson makes this wish come true

Staying true to his nice guy image, Dwayne Johnson shared a video on social media that went viral. In a surprise to a special 10-year-old girl, The Rock created a ‘rush wish’ video for Clara Shields of Alberta, Canada, after he couldn’t visit her in person.

The video request, according to Johnson, had come from Make a Wish foundation. He added that Clara is an ‘awesome young lady’ and that she wished to meet “this big, brown, bald, tattooed dude who’s Jungle Cruise wardrobe clearly has some malfunctions.”

DJ apologized for not being able to come over for a visit, but he hope that the message he shared would be good enough to ‘put a smile on your face.’ In an effort to make the young child smile, the Rock revealed little things about him that he thinks are similar to hers. For instance, the Rock loves Fridays (no, surprises there). Clara revealed that she has three dogs – the same number as DJ himself. The former wrestler also revealed that he used to spend a lot of time in Alberta, Canada – just like Clara.

Towards the end of the video, DJ put out his support for the 10-year-old and wished her an ‘amazing weekend.’ Make a Wish foundation is a non-profit organization in the US that is dedicated to grant experiences or ‘wishes’ to children with critical illnesses.