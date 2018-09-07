image
Friday, September 7th 2018
English
Nice guy Dwayne Johnson makes this wish come true

Hollywood

Nice guy Dwayne Johnson makes this wish come true

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 07 2018, 5.25 pm
back
Dwayne JohnsonEntertainmenthollywoodThe Rock
nextKanye West, a P**N Hub junkie, will now direct for the site
ALSO READ

Dwayne Johnson says beware of fake Dwayne Johnsons

Daughter rocks Dwayne Johnson diet regimen!

By George: Clooney and Dwayne Johnson make Taureans proud