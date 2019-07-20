Antara Kashyap July 20 2019, 1.00 pm July 20 2019, 1.00 pm

After more than a decade of being together, Nick Bateman and Maria Corrigan said "I do" to each other. The Canadian heartthrob married longtime girlfriend Maria in a quaint ranch in Malibu on Wednesday. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family as well as their 10-month-old son Chase. Nick and Maria got married on their 11th anniversary after Nick proposed on their 10th anniversary. The wedding was also covered by People Magazine where the couple shared how they felt about having their dream wedding.

"After 11 years to the day of being together, we are finally married! Two Canadians who moved to L.A. four years ago. It's a dream come true. We did the dram wedding." Nick told the magazine. The couple also talked about how their son was a part of their wedding ceremony. "We were lucky enough to have our baby Chase in the wedding as well. It was just so magical, and a very quaint wedding with just close family and friends. It was a beautiful day." Maria told the magazine. Nick also exclaimed that Chase behaved well during the ceremony. "When Chase went down the aisle, he didn't cry. It was awesome! We're happy."

Check out the adorable pictures from the wedding that the duo shared on Instagram:

Nick Bateman modeled worldwide for campaigns like Calvin Klein and Bvlgari took up acting in 2011 with the film Hobo with a Shotgun. The actor has also appeared in other films like A Brush with Love, Winter Wedding, The Matchmaker's Playbook and The Perception and TV Shows including the famous vampire show The Originals. He is however known the best for his strong social media presence with 6.4 million followers on Instagram. Maria Corrigan is also an influencer with a lifestyle blog called Chasing Maria.