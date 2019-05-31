Rushabh Dhruv May 31 2019, 8.15 pm May 31 2019, 8.15 pm

After a gap of six long years, the Jonas Brothers- Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas reunited for their single titled Sucker. Also featuring spouses Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas, Sucker was quite a sassy affair which went on to become the number one track on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This funky tune was then followed by Cool, the second single released by the Jonas Brothers after their reunion. The trio is concentrating on bringing to us a memoir that narrates their journey.

In an upcoming interview with CBS This Morning, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas spilt beans about how their 2013 split created an impact on their relationship as artists and siblings. “I checked out in my mind that – that was it. There’s going to be no more brothers ever,” Joe told host Tracy Smith in the interview. “And I feared that you know, we – they would never speak to me again,” added Nick Jonas.

View this post on Instagram Might need to get this one framed for @mamadjonas. #PAPERPictureDay A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 15, 2019 at 7:51am PDT

“We’re three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful. From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn’t have happened or lasted as long as it did. Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we’re so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we’ve had as individuals, as artists, and as family," Joe had said earlier in a statement.