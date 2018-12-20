Nick Jonas amazed with Priyanka Chopra's extra long trains, recreates the Met Gala moment

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and her videshi hubby Nick Jonas hosted their first wedding reception for the media on Wednesday night. The two were decked up in their wedding finery looked absolutely divine. The moment that stole the limelight of the party was when PeeCee introduced Nick as ‘husband’ and the groom just couldn’t stop blushing. Amidst their adorable candid moments from the party, here’s something that will leave you in awe again! It’s Jonas’ latest Instagram post for his wifey, which reveals the ‘rule number one’ he has to follow as a married man.

PeeCee’s love for outfits with long trails is known to all. Let’s go back to Met Gala 2017 when the speculations about NickYanka’s relationship just started doing the rounds. The former Miss World popped eyeballs with her stunning Ralph Lauren trench coat dress with 10-foot long train. After that, it was her magnificent bridal gown with the addition of 75-foot-long veil at her Christian wedding which is still the talk of the town. What’s more interesting to note is that hubby Nick seems to be totally amazed by her head-turning trains too. So much so, that he put up a collage of Priyanka’s outfits with an interesting caption.

Priyanka, on the other side, also put up a picture which sees Nick holding her by the waist and is too cute for words!

View this post on Instagram And the party don’t stop.. ❤️🎉😝 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 20, 2018 at 1:37am PST

The two are set to host another reception for Priyanka’s industry colleagues on Thursday and fans are eagerly waiting to get sneak-peeks of the B-Town stars gracing the big night!