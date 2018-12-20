image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Nick Jonas amazed with Priyanka Chopra's extra long trains, recreates the Met Gala moment

Hollywood

Nick Jonas amazed with Priyanka Chopra's extra long trains, recreates the Met Gala moment

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 20 2018, 4.54 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodMet Gala 2017nick jonasNickyankaNickYanka ReceptionPriyanka Chopra
nextRemember Home Alone? That kid is now grown up and not alone
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Kajol directs Asha Bhosle to the paps

Deepika, Anushka, Katrina: Professional photo shoots are the new wedding shizz

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas reception: Deepveer make a grand entry