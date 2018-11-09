Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas pick a Basketball match for their boys' night out

As LA Lakers, a local Basketball team from Los Angeles fought Minnesota Timberwolves on their home court on Wednesday, brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas dropped in to cheer as well. They were seen watching the match quite attentively, in the presence of a couple of more celebrities as well. Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski was also present at the match and turned heads with her style quotient. Nick later went up and we saw them having a word.

As the much-awaited Nick-Priyanka wedding is just around the corner, the singer is making the best out of his boys' night outs, is it?

On another note, PeeCee is also having hell lot of fun through the last few days, before she becomes Mrs Jonas. She had a super beautiful pre-bridal shower at Tiffany's wherein Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre also dropped in.

The desi girl is now back home. It was Diwali and rounds of bachelorette are going on. Lit, isn't it?

Although a date has not been announced it, Priyanka and Nick are going to tie the knot on December 1 at a Rajasthan fort.

We can't wait to witness glimpses of the star-studded wedding!