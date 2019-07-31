Antara Kashyap July 31 2019, 11.12 am July 31 2019, 11.12 am

Singer Nick Jonas is a part of the band Jonas Brothers which reunited after 6 years of hiatus. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas' new album Happiness Begins debuted at number one at the Billboard Top 100 charts when it came out in May. Now the band is ready to start touring again. The Happiness Begins Tour will start on August 7, 2019, in Miami and February 22, 2020, in Paris. Nick Jonas took to Instagram to count down to the grand affair, and much to our pleasure PeeCee made an appearance too!

In the video, Nick is seen recording himself and saying that the tour is only a week away and that he couldn't be more excited. He then moves the camera towards PeeCee who looks gorgeous lying dressed in a blue velvet top and a light blue skirt. She then cheers for him and says that she is excited. The couple is not only adorable and extremely good looking, but they are also incredibly supportive of each other's works. Nick has been on countless occasions seen supporting Priyanka, like when he attended the Isn't It Romantic Premier and couldn't stop looking at her. Priyanka, on the other hand, has been constantly seen showing her enthusiasm for the Jonas Bros, by appearing in the music video of Sucker and cheering for them during the Billboards Music Awards.

Check out the video below:

It will also be interesting to see if our Desi Girl attends the shows of the Happiness Begins Tour. The actor is busy and her film The Sky Is Pink will be releasing in the interim. But we are guessing that we will see PeeCee cheering loud for her family in the Miami show and the others in the US. However, it would've been cool to see her in different exotic cities, with a different look. But if we know NickYanka, Paris will be a place to be for them!