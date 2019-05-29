Nick Jonas announces Blood, a memoir of the Jonas Brothers' musical trip

Ranjini Maitra May 29 2019, 11.44 am May 29 2019, 11.44 am

It took the Jonas brothers six long years before all three of them i.e. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas reunited for their single Sucker. Also featuring spouses Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas, Sucker was quite a funky affair which went on to become the number one track on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was followed by Cool, the second single released by the Jonas brothers after their reunion. And now, they are concentrating on bringing to us a memoir that narrates their journey.

Nick took to Instagram to announce the memoir titled Blood that is set to release this November. Joe, Kevin, and Nick wrote Blood in collaboration with American author and journalist Neil Strauss. Blood will tell us how the band originated, rose to fame and gradually also witnessed a detachment before they got together in 2019.

“We’re three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful. From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn’t have happened or lasted as long as it did. Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we’re so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we’ve had as individuals, as artists, and as family," Joe said in a statement.

In June, the Jonas Brothers will also release Happiness Begins, their upcoming studio album. Chasing Happiness, a documentary with an in-depth look into the band also comes out on 4th June, on Amazon Prime.

Nick, on the other hand, is simultaneously working on Jumanji. He also lent his voice for the character of Lou in the animated film Ugly Dolls.

That's too much happening for the Jonas' isn't it?