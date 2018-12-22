Nick Jonas beats The Rock to become GQ magazine's Most Stylish Man of 2018

This 26-year-old global music sensation is not just deft with his tunes or the guitar but is quite a style icon as well. Nick Jonas, who recently keyed the wedlock with Bollywood (and Hollywood) beauty Priyanka Chopra, has defeated many including Seth Rogen, Jeff Goldblum, and Rami Malek to become GQ magazine's Most Stylish Man of 2018. Quite a topping to his wedding celebrations which aren't over yet! He was contesting with Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock but took the final piece of cake.
We aren't surprised though. One close look at his Instagram handle, and you'd know that The Rock likes to keep it absolutely casual. If not in his gym attire (which seems to be his favourite stuff to slip into), you would find him in super comfy casual t-shirts and trousers, least bothered about the fashion police. Quite commendable actually. Nick, on the other hand, is a picky one when it comes to choosing the day's outfits and would rather go by the occasion. You might remember his suave tuxedo avatar for the MET Gala night which also had him striking a pose with PeeCee. At his own wedding, he effortlessly handled his traditional Indian avatar.
Me: Baby come here and give daddy a kiss, he’s gotta go to work. Jazzy: But daddy I have to paint your toes. Me: Nope, daddy’s got his shoes on and gotta go to work, now come give me a kiss. Jazzy: Ok, then let me paint your face, daddy. Me: *confidently laughs* Absolutely not, now I gotta go to work, now get over here and kiss me. Jazzy: *while looking up at me with her mama @laurenhashianofficial’s intoxicating blue eyes... BUT DADDY, I need to paint your face for work. Me: Ok, but make sure you choose manly colors that are flattering to my complexion. As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love ❤️ #ohana
Good day. Hard work. Inaudible grunting. Wide grip pull ups with full range of controlled motion. I have to execute these reps slow and deliberate due to my upper body injuries — torn labrum in my right shoulder and tore all my ligaments in my left shoulder when it popped out of socket and was just hanging there like a sexy wet noodle. Fun pain but shit could always be worse. Had a good intense one today. Get yours. #HWITR
The singer is pretty much shuttling between countries right now. Post their wedding ceremony, the couple had flown to the States but made their way back for Mumbai receptions. But not to mention, the style game was on point!