Nick Jonas beats The Rock to become GQ magazine's Most Stylish Man of 2018

This 26-year-old global music sensation is not just deft with his tunes or the guitar but is quite a style icon as well. Nick Jonas, who recently keyed the wedlock with Bollywood (and Hollywood) beauty Priyanka Chopra, has defeated many including Seth Rogen, Jeff Goldblum, and Rami Malek to become GQ magazine's Most Stylish Man of 2018. Quite a topping to his wedding celebrations which aren't over yet! He was contesting with Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock but took the final piece of cake.

We aren't surprised though. One close look at his Instagram handle, and you'd know that The Rock likes to keep it absolutely casual. If not in his gym attire (which seems to be his favourite stuff to slip into), you would find him in super comfy casual t-shirts and trousers, least bothered about the fashion police. Quite commendable actually. Nick, on the other hand, is a picky one when it comes to choosing the day's outfits and would rather go by the occasion. You might remember his suave tuxedo avatar for the MET Gala night which also had him striking a pose with PeeCee. At his own wedding, he effortlessly handled his traditional Indian avatar.

The singer is pretty much shuttling between countries right now. Post their wedding ceremony, the couple had flown to the States but made their way back for Mumbai receptions. But not to mention, the style game was on point!