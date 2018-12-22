image
Saturday, December 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Nick Jonas beats The Rock to become GQ magazine's Most Stylish Man of 2018

Hollywood

Nick Jonas beats The Rock to become GQ magazine's Most Stylish Man of 2018

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 22 2018, 2.39 pm
back
EntertainmentfashionGQ Most Stylish Man of 2018hollywoodnick jonasStyle StatementThe Rock
nextNick Jonas’ 2018 was amazing all thanks to his wifey, Priyanka Chopra!
ALSO READ

From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas; Bollywood’s big fat weddings of 2018

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Sabyasachi reveals how the bride's midnight blue lehenga was made

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: PeeCee's leading men missed the gala affair