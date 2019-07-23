Soheib Ahsan July 23 2019, 11.40 pm July 23 2019, 11.40 pm

Ever since The Jonas Brothers came back together, fans have been going crazy over this unexpected reunion. Their first song after the reunion, Sucker, was loved immensely around the world. It was on number one in Australia, Canada, Latvia, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia, and the US. Now, the song has also managed to bag nomination in four categories for the MTV Video Music Awards. The song has been nominated for video of the year, artist of the year, the song of the year and best pop song. In his latest Instagram post, Nick Jonas thanked fans calling them the best fans in the world and saying that all this felt very unreal to him.

Check out Nick Jonas' Instagram Post below:

Sucker was released on March 1 and was the brothers' first song together in six years. The song also featured the wives of the three brothers, Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. It sold around 88,000 in the first week of its release.

Currently, the Jonas clan has been working on their next album titled Happiness Begins, which will also set in motion their first tour after the reunion. The trio earlier stated that they were eager to be in front of their fans again after long, adding that they are excited to show fans what they have planned. Overall, this will be their tenth concert tour and fifth album. The tour will start in the first week of August and will end in the month of February with a month-long break from mid-December to mid-January. Even the Jonas Brothers deserve a Christmas break. Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will also feature as part of the tour. The tour will take place in a handful of cities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and over a dozen cities in Europe. They will be performing at around 90 concerts which will start with Miami and end in Paris.

Check out Nick Jonas' tweet below:

Only 3 weeks until the Happiness Begins tour starts! Who’s pumped?! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 17, 2019