Darshana Devi July 17 2019, 12.36 pm July 17 2019, 12.36 pm

Of late, the internet has been all about wacky challenges. The Bottle Cap Challenge took Bollywood by storm not so long ago but looks like THAT challenge is already 'old' for our celebrities. The latest to slowly gain momentum is the FaceApp Challenge, which is giving us a glimpse of what our favourite celebs would look like as senior citizens. FaceApp is a mobile application that is currently going viral due to its old-age filter. The latest celeb to jump on the bandwagon is Hollywood singer-actor Nick Jonas.

Jonas, on Wednesday, posted an image of himself looking decades older and it’s hilarious AF! The picture, which has him donning a red and yellow sweater with a checkered shirt, sees him in white and grey hair, with wrinkles lining his face and some extra pounds. “OMJ. Old Man Jonas,” he captioned his post.

Take a look at Nick’s post here:

View this post on Instagram OMJ. Old man Jonas. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 16, 2019 at 6:31pm PDT

Well, if we have Nick, it would be unfair to not have Priyanka Chopra joining it too. Although the former Miss World is yet to post the older version of herself, we saved her the effort. Here’s how our dearest PeeCee would look when she’s, probably, a granny!

Priyanka Chopra, 60 years later