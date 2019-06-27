Soheib Ahsan June 27 2019, 12.24 pm June 27 2019, 12.24 pm

Nick Jonas has proved to be a man of multiple talents. Other than singing and playing a number of instruments, he has proved his mettle in the acting arena as well. He will next be appearing in a war film, Midway, playing the role of an aviation machinist named Bruno Gaido. On Thursday early morning, he dropped the first look at his character from the film. Going by the stance of his character, it seems he'll be playing someone who promises an exciting experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jun 26, 2019 at 2:13pm PDT

Midway is an upcoming war film based on the Battle of Midway that took place in June 1942 during World War II. The film will be narrated from the perspective of Navy sailors and aviators who were involved in the battle. Around a dozen of the film's characters are based on real-life known admirals and lieutenants. The film was written by Wes Tooke and will be directed by Roland Emmerich who will also be a co-producer of the film along with Mark Gordon, Harald Kloser and Dong Yu. Shooting for the film began in September in Hawaii and even took place in Quebec. In November, Pixomondo company was signed on for the film's visual effects. The same company has worked with Roland Emmerich in the past for films like 2012 and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Apart from Nick Jonas, the film will also star Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein. Luke Kleintank, Aaron Eckhart, Darren Criss and Dennis Quaid. The film will be released on November 8 on the occasion of Veterans Day weekend. Veterans Day is observed annually to honor all military veterans who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The film's poster was released on June 4, which also happened to be the 77 year anniversary of the Battle of Midway.