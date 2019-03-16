Nick Jonas is so happy by the end Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel first day shoot

After taking the box office by storm, it was given that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will have a sequel. Finally, in June 2018, the confirmation of the third instalment of the Jumani series came in from Dwayne Johnson. That’s not all. The sequel will see singer-actor Nick Jonas reprising his role too. Nick notched up the excitement level by announcing his association with the project a couple of days ago. To keep the buzz going, he took to social media on Saturday to share that he had successfully wrapped up his first day of the shoot.

Nick shared a video which has him saying that ‘it’s a wrap’ of his first day. He also added that the sequel is going to be bigger and better than the last time. “So good to be back with this amazing cast. I missed them a lot," he signed off. The second instalment featured him as a teen named Alex who has been stuck in the game for decades. Along with him, three other teenagers are also sucked into the video game and take over avatars played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

As things stand, the makers are keeping themselves tight-lipped on what the next Jumanji film could have in store. However, fans are expecting more video game-themed jungle adventures in the upcoming instalment. The film will be helmed by Jake Kasdan who also directed the 2017 hit. The yet-untitled Jumanji sequel is slated to hit the screens on December 13.