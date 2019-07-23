Antara Kashyap July 23 2019, 12.06 am July 23 2019, 12.06 am

Currently, Nick Jonas is having a time of his life with a super successful band and celebrating his wife Priyanka Chopra's birthday in a yacht amid Miami. The internet has, however, taken particular interest in the NickYanka's vacation and cannot stop talking about it. A day after pictures of Priyanka Chopra smoking broke the internet, Nick Jonas has been able to divert all the attention towards himself. A couple of pictures show Nick proudly displaying his love handles, while taking a shower and the internet has it's to cents to give!

In the paparazzi pictures that have surfaced, Nick is seen standing on his yacht and spraying water on himself. However, people have noticed that the usually lean star is now sporting love handles. The internet obviously has a lot to say, while a section of the internet is somewhat shaming the singer for not maintaining his physique, the major part of cannot stop ravishing over his "thicc" body.

Check out how Nick Jonas' love handles have broken the internet:

I wanna chew on Nick Jonas’ new love handles while I fall asleep at night 🤤😴 pic.twitter.com/xWVA4i1CMo — Micah ™️ (@micahfunny) July 20, 2019

I just want to play with his love handles. Omg. #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/54vRl65fRL — Peachy Hot Girl Summer (@aquariuskills) July 21, 2019

I have always loved Nick Jonas but I'd swim through all the shark and jellyfish in that ocean just to smell the string on those shorts. The man is an Adonis. Just look at him 👀🔥🌊 #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/m6fjCPTZ5T — Kylie (@KCK_NUFC) July 21, 2019

Nick Jonas is now so thick 😍... I'm here for it pic.twitter.com/m4i8l3Lk9s — Celebrity Nudes 2019 (@BigJerryBieber2) July 20, 2019

Previously, The Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Mamoa also attracted a massive internet outcry, after he was spotted not in his usual ripped physique. After a few people attempted to troll him. A massive amount of followers started posting thirst tweets in his defence stating how they were up for this new version of Mamoa.