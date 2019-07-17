Soheib Ahsan July 17 2019, 11.23 pm July 17 2019, 11.23 pm

The best part about marriage between two people from very different backgrounds is the new experience that they are exposed to. This is exactly how Nick Jonas felt marrying Priyanka Chopra. In a recent cookery show called Snoop and Martha's Potluck Dinner Party, the singer opened up on his marriage customs, impressing the audience. Moreover, he also shared his two cents the concept of the 'saat pheras' and that now he's locked into this marriage for 7 lifetimes. This was followed by Snoop Dogg exclaiming out loud that this was just the best expression of true love.

Check out the video below:

The two got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The topic of his marriage was raised by Martha Stewart, to which he responded explaining, "She comes from a big Indian family. I obviously have my brothers. We did it in Jodhpur, at a palace there which was beautiful. Obviously, there was good food, good music. So you do the pheras, which is seven walks around the fire symbolizing seven lifetimes together. So I am locked in for good now."

NickYanka started dating in May last year. The couple met each other in a group which had gone to watch Beauty and the Beast. Following this, the two became close friends which eventually led to the marriage.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas will be appearing in the period war drama Midway and a science fiction film called Chaos Walking. Apart from this, he will also be reprising his role from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, for its sequel titled Jumanji: The Next Level.

