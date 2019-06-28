Soheib Ahsan June 28 2019, 5.23 pm June 28 2019, 5.23 pm

On Thursday Nick Jonas shared the first look of his character Bruno Gaido from the upcoming war film, 'Midway', where he will be playing an aviation machinist. His look had fans eagerly waiting for the trailer to see his character in action. Today, the trailer for the film has dropped and while it brings with it a roller-coaster of emotions, it also brings a sense of disappointment for Nick Jonas's fans as he was nowhere to be seen in the trailer. Something Priyanka Chopra fans too have witnessed in the past as far as her Hollywood films go.

She too had excited her fans with her international assignments in the past in films like Planes, Baywatch, A kid like Jake, Baywatch and Isn't it romantic. But when the films released, fans discovered that Priyanka Chopra's role in the films was longer than a cameo but much shorter than the roles of the supporting characters. It seems that Priyanka Chopra's style has rubbed off on hubby Nick Jonas as well; unfortunate for his die-hard fans.

The film is based on the Battle of Midway that took place in 1942 and played an important part in World War II. The film will be narrated from the perspective of the Navy sailors and aviators. A majority of the film's characters will be based on real known admirals and lieutenants from the actual war.

The trailer explores not only the work of the armed forces involved in the war but also takes a look at the impact of the war on the families of the soldiers involved. The visual effects of the film so far seem quite impressive. They have been taken care of by Pixomondo company which was the same company responsible for the visual effects of, '2012' and 'Independence Day: Resurgence'. The two films were also directed by Roland Emmerich who has also directed, 'Midway'. The film is co-produced by Roland Emmerich, Mark Gordon, Harald Kloser, and Dong Yu. It was shot in Huawei and Quebec. The primary cast includes Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein. Luke Kleintank, Aaron Eckhart, Darren Criss, Nick Jonas, and Dennis Quaid.