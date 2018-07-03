Nick Jonas takes a dig at his basketball skills

Nick Jonas has been in the news nowadays for his alleged relationship with our desi girl Priyanka Chopra. While none of them have spoken about the relationship officially, their social media PDA clearly indicates that they are completely smitten by each other. However, Nick Jonas has grabbed our attention once again and it is not because of Priyanka Chopra. The actor-singer has posted a video of himself showing of his not-so-good basketball skills. Watch it here…

As we can see in the video, Nick is surely not good at playing basketball, but we like how he has actually taken a dig at himself by stating that he can be in the next NBA draft. But, finally in the last video in his post he succeeds. So, we wonder if the National Basketball Association will consider him. ;)

Meanwhile, Nick was in Brazil for a concert recently and was accompanied by Priyanka Chopra. The actress on her Instagram story had posted a video from the concert with ‘in-love’ emoticon.

The two were in Mumbai a few days ago, and had made public appearances together. Nick and Priyanka had also visited Goa for a vacation where even the latter’s family had accompanied them.