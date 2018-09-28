Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton accelerate their relationship!

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton are in Dubai holidaying together and their recent bike ride has fueled rumours. The 33-year-old Formula 1 champion and the Barbie Tingz rapper have been linked together ever since they attended Lewis’ Tommy Hilfiger fashion line at the New York Fashion Week together. Now, as they share pictures from their fun bike ride in Dubai, it’s safe to confirm that they are indeed a couple.

View this post on Instagram Riders🇹🇹🇬🇩 A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Sep 26, 2018 at 3:45pm PDT

One can recollect that Nicki who broke up with fellow rapper Nas earlier this year, recently talked about a new romance. She said, “[It’s] fairly new. He’s been around for a couple weeks now. I’m just chilling. I’ve always been in a relationship my whole life. I was in a relationship since I was 15 years old. This is the first time that I’m single and I’m happier. I’m more free. I used to feel like I had to have a man, and I want every woman out there to know you absolutely don’t.”

According to CapitalFM, Lewis Hamilton, who has been in relationships with Gigi Hadid, Rita Ora and Rihanna, says that his love life is non-existent. Hamilton said, “My love life is non-existent. I’m a workaholic. I don’t have time for it. When you travel as much as I do it’s hard to keep up a relationship, so I’m of the mindset that I’m not going to do that until I’ve stopped and no longer have to be single-minded.”

Umm, this one is quite an amusing pair!