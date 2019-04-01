Hollywood Nicki Minaj gets sued by former stylist for a whopping $43000, here’s why

Divya Ramnani April 01 2019, 5.06 pm April 01 2019, 5.06 pm

American artist Nicki Minaj and controversies go hand-in-hand. It was only recently when her ugly feud with rapper Cardi B was the talk of the town. The singer is back in news, and unfortunately, for another controversy. A report carried by E! News suggests that the Anaconda singer’s former stylist, Cristina Acevedo, has filed a lawsuit of $43000 against the rapper. Reason being, Nicki Minaj failed to pay the entire due amount of her service during her concert tour.

Reportedly, Nicki Minaj hired Cristina for almost a month while she toured across the country. However, when it came to the payment, Minaj refused to pay a single penny. Hence the lawsuit. According to the documents attained by E! News, Cristina claimed that she was hired to style Minaj in 2017 at the rate of $1,500 per day. The stylist revealed that Minaj hired her because of her love for ‘colorful wigs’ and ‘flamboyant outfits.’ She further claimed how effortlessly she had worked for 10 hours per day for the Bang Bang rapper, over a course of 24 days while travelling around the United States.

This matter blew up to an irreparable extent when Acevedo revealed that she had to track the rapper for payment. Eventually, she received an email from Minaj that read, “No one is paying you 36 thousand dollars. Send an email with some sense or don’t send any others. This isn’t your get rich quick scheme.” She ended her message with a “girl, goodbye.” That sounds so typical of you, Nicki!

While Cristina is uncertain on why Nicki Minaj has refused to pay, she is hell-bent on clearing her dues. Her lawsuit also includes some damage compensations and it has been sent to Nicki Minaj and her companies – Pink Friday Productions and Pink Personality, Inc. We await further updates on this report.