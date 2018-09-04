Hollywood Nicki Minaj recovers from her wardrobe malfunction like a true queen! Darshana Devi September 04 2018, 2.11 pm September 04 2018, 2.11 pm

Sunday was not a fun-day for rapper-singer Nicki Minaj as she performed at Made in America Festival in Philadelphia. The 35-year-old suffered a major wardrobe malfunction when her golden costume in velvet accidently gaped open to flash her b**bs! The incident got captured on camera and the video made its way to the social media. But wait, this is just the first half of the story!

What next? The way the rapper handled her ‘could be embarrassing moment’ deserves your attention! The queen smoothly covered the needed and kept on dancing. That’s not all. She even went on to poke fun at the incident by saying, “You know what? Let’s go at it. (They all) saw my nipples at least 50 times tonight.”

This isn’t the first time Minaj suffered a wardrobe malfunction. The rapper’s cleavage was blurred out on Watch What Happens Live in the year 2014, what most of the netizens later realised was a nip-slip. She also faced another wardrobe malfunction at MTV Video Music Awards in the same year.

Phew! Good luck with your outfit next time, Minaj!